The last we heard from “The Voice” alum and Huntsville, AL-based singer/songwriter Wade Brown was in late 2016 when he released his Coffee EP. Now’s he’s back with new music from a the soundtrack for the comic book Giallo Gumbo, an urban horror crime story written by Jahnie Kwatre and art by Nommo. Below you’ll two of them called “Nefertiti” and “Body Paint.”

Both songs are satisfyingly soulful with uplifting messages, a staple of Brown’s D’Angelo-esque sound. On “Body Paint,” Brown sings of loving the skin he’s in: “This ain’t no body paint, it ain’t comin’ off, my black ain’t coming off,” he sings on the mid-tempo groove.

“Nefertiti” is another bump that uplifts his woman to the status of the famed Egyptian monarch. “Baby they wanna take your throne from you / Don’t let them touch your crown, / Make’ em bow down, baby,” he harmoniously sings.

Stream below:

“Free Food” is the lead single and third song on Giallo Gumbo soundtrack that features Brown, and fellow Huntsville artist and Hustle Gang signee Translee. The Giallo Gumbo soundtrack is set to release in early April, with the tracklist set to be released at the top of the month.

Check out the full cover of the comic and a preview an image of Risqué, the lead protagonist in the comic below. Check out the Facebook page for Giallo Gumbo HERE.

