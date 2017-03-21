Los Angeles-based dark pop/soul songstress Brooke Aulani drops her new single, “You Got Me,” the first of a series of singles the sultry singer is set to drop this year. “You Got Me” is a combination of emotive vocals on top of sleek production and a subtle, yet potent guitar.

These new songs have a dark and sensual edge to them, similar to her previous EP, Bedroom Music.

Stream below:

Before the California-native entered the University of Southern California’s prestigious Popular Music program, she sought guidance from professionals in the music industry in songwriting and production. After recording several original songs, Aulani took a shot at producing her own music video. She has worked and recorded with multi- Grammy Award winning producer and Grammy Foundation Chairman Emiritus Jimmy Jam, as well as with Grammy nominated artist Daniel Bedingfield.

@BrookeAulani