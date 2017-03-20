Trey Songz Reveals Complete Dates For Upcoming “Tremaine The Tour”

Today, Trey Songz reveals the complete set of dates for his fan appreciation “Tremaine The Tour,” which also supports his forthcoming 7th studio album, Tremaine.

“Tremaine The Tour” will kick off on Wednesday, May 3rd at Detroit, MI’s Royal Oak Music Theatre, and make stops in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, New York, his native Richmond, and Atlanta. The trek will come to a close on June 3 at Los Angeles, CA’s The Novo.

Ticket pre-sales for all dates begin Tuesday, March 28th at 10 am; Pandora pre-sale – supported by an exclusive Trey Songz takeover of the service’s popular “Beats Between The Sheets” station – begins on Wednesday, March 29th at 10 am; local pre-sales start on Thursday, March 30th at 10 am; all remaining tickets will then be released to the general public on Friday, March 31st at 10 am (all times local). For complete details, please visit treysongz.com.

“Tremaine The Tour” supports the much-anticipated release of Trey’s new album, “Tremaine The Album.” The album – which follows 2014’s RIAA platinum certified “Trigga” and its 2015 reissue, “Trigga Reloaded” – arrives in stores and at all online retailers this Friday, March 24th. The project is available for pre-order now. Fans who purchase the project from his webstore will receive a unique code providing first access to the “Tremaine The Tour” ticket pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 28th.

Last month Trey Songz revealed the “Tremaine The Playboy” music video series through his faux-dating show, used to introduce his upcoming LP “Tremaine The Album.” Led by “Nobody Else But You” (featured in Tremaine The Playboy Ep. 1), the video has proven to be a phenomenon with over 5 million individual views via YouTube alone. The following week’s Tremaine The Playboy Ep. 2 included “Playboy,” with subsequent episodes featuring videos for “Song Goes Off,” “She Lovin It” and “Animal.”

“Tremaine The Tour” Dates:

MAY

3 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

4 Chicago, IL House of Blues

5 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

6 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

11 Baltimore, MD Rams Head

12 Norfolk, VA The Norva

13 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

14 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

16 Boston, MA House of Blues

19 New York, NY PlayStation Theater

20 Richmond, VA Carpenter Center

21 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

24 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theater at Midland

25 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory

26 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

27 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theatre

28 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

JUNE

1 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

2 Oakland, CA Fox Theatre

3 Los Angeles, CA The Novo