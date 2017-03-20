Tamar Leaves Epic Records, Signs To New Label

Following her departure from “The Real” last summer and her pending talk show tentatively set to begin this in Fall 2017, Tamar is revamping her music career, as well.

The youngest Braxton sister has reportedly left her Epic label to go indie. TheJasmineBRAND.com exclusively reports that Tamar has signed a new music deal with indie label eOne Music for near $1 million.

Sources tell them “Tamar is talented and she feels like she should be compensated appropriately. She wanted a million. Her deal is in the high six figures.”

It’s unclear what prompted Tamar to leave her Epic deal (perhaps dissatisfaction of the way her previous album Calling All Lovers was promoted?), but Tamar is clearly moving on an upward!