Rita Ora Sent Packing as Tyra Banks Returns to ‘America’s Top Model’

When Tyra Banks stepped down as host of America’s Next Top Model and hired British singer Rita Ora as the mistress of ceremonies for the VH1 version of the show, ratings plunged further than what they already were. Now Rita Ora has been given the boot following her one and only season with Tyra returning as host.

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ‘ANTM’ fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart. After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ‘ANTM’ is woven into my DNA.”

Exec producer Ken Mok explained,”Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise, and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize. We’d like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro. She infused this new iteration of ‘ANTM’ with passion and creativity, and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

No word on if the judges Ashley Graham, Drew Elliot, or Law Roach will return.

Rita is reportedly going to focus again on her music career (which would have been beneficial if she did that before doing the show to establish her name and image in the U.S.). Rita Ora’s role as host was certainly awkward; I personally think they should give the show a rest.