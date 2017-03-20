British Nigerian singer/songwriter Nia Ekanem drops the video for his debut single “It’s Your Love” from his forthcoming debut EP of the same name arriving on March 31st.

Led by lush piano and guitar arrangements, Nia sings his heart out about the joys of being in love. Over the gloriously minimalist musical backdrop, Ekanem’s magical voice shines. The clip (directed by Ekanem himself and Kayla Owen) features lovey couples enjoying each other’s company.

Speaking about the inspiration for “It’s Your Love,” Nia Ekanem says, “It means hope, joy, and all things beautiful. I’d hope when people listen to it, they are inspired and are excited about love. The song is about togetherness, finding someone you are passionate about, and just loving them – not making something beautiful so complicated, being open to changes and growth, and just living in the moment.”

Watch below:

@NiaEkanem