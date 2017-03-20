Kevin Ross Reaches No. 1 On Urban Adult Radio Charts

Motown Recording artist Kevin Ross achieves the No. 1 position on both the Nielsen/BDS and Mediabase Urban Adult radio charts after 27 weeks with “Long Song Away.” The chart-topping achievement makes Ross the first debut Motown artist to reach No. 1 at the format since 2010 according to Billboard.

Ross was the winner of ASCAP’s 2016 Rhythm and Soul Award and is a former BET “Music Matters” Artist. He recently was a special guest on Ro James’ XIX tour.

“Long Song Away” is the first single from Kevin Ross’ debut album, The Awakening, which will be released on March 24th.