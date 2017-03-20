Connect with us

Step In The Name Of Leela James’ New Soulful Offering ‘I Remember’

Music

From her forthcoming album Did It For Love, soul singer Leela James shines on her new offering ” I Remember.”

On the soulful mid-tempo groove (which follows “Don’t Want You Back,” “All Over Again,” and “Hard For Me“), James sings words of nostalgia as she recalls loving  moments between her and a former lover.

On the song (which is perfect for grabbing a dance partner for steppin’), she recalls, “I remember how you used to say you love me / I remember how it felt when you would touch me / All I have is memories of what we used to be / I remember babe,” she sings on chorus.

Stream below:

Leela’s forthcoming album, Did It For Love, is slated for release on March 31st.

Purchase the single and pre-order the album on iTunes HERE.

