Ashanti’s Back! Singer Readies New Single and Sound

Ashanti’s reunion single with Ja Rule titled “Helpless” (from The Hamilton Mixtape) was just an appetizer for her foray back into the music game. The 36-year-old singer/songwriter is currently planning her return with new single called “Lose Yourself” and a new sound.

She recently talked to Bazaar.com about the new developments while on tour in Europe, dishing that “Lose Yourself” is the first release on her indie label Written Entertainment.

“My new single will be coming out very, very soon. I’m trying to get the video shot as soon as I get back,” she said. “The song is incredible. I played it in one of the venues during soundcheck out here and the whole venue was like, ‘Holy sh*t, is that Ashanti’s new record?! No way!’ I’m just really excited about it.”

Ashanti describes the song as having an updated sound, and that everyone including Ja is excited about it. “This new song is completely different. Let’s just say, with me and Ja knowing each other for over 15 years, when I played him the record, he was like, ‘Who’s that? Yo that’s you?’ He made me start the record over! He was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you gotta put that out tonight.'” She continued, “It’s safe to say that it’s very different and so dope. It’s really a nice change. It’s current, it’s urgent. When you do put the two together, you’re like, ‘Damn it does sound like Ashanti, but something new, something 2017.”

Ashanti also talks about her 15-year career, her chemistry with Ja Rule and more in the full Bazaar interview, which you can read HERE.

Who’s ready for Ashanti’s return?