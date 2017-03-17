Rihanna Launches Limited Edition Sock Collection

When one thinks about superstar Rihanna, one doesn’t think about socks…but now you will! The singer has partnered with Stance to launch a sock collection called “Murder Rih Wrote” to be available for a limited time only.

Candy Harris, vice president of the women’s division of Stance Socks, told Vogue mag in a statement, “I know a lot of people are probably saying ‘Why socks?’ And that’s really the beauty of it, and that’s why Rihanna’s perfect, because she’s constantly innovating and looking to see what’s next. Socks are not really a trend; they’re a fashion staple.”

“I’ve had a great relationship with Stance for a long time and I am happy to be working with them on such a fun and creative project,” Rihanna told WWD. “This is an exciting new venture.”

The socks will cost from $26-30, and according to RiRi, “there are 3 socks in a pack, designed all differently so you can switch up the pair you wear!” She adds, “Made for both Men and Women! (Also comes in an over-the-knee ladies).”

The full collection will debut this fall. Get check out the beginnings of the collection at Stance.com.