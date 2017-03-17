Phyllisia Ross “Can’t Resist” Her Mystery Man!

Phyllisia Ross takes us on a creative ride of her latest release, “Can’t Resist,” with a music video that pushes the limits of the dancehall-tinged record.

In the clip, directed by Armel Nkuindji, the Haitian songstress shares her “The Phantom Of The Opera”-esque story, in an urban tale, as she’s mesmerized by the mystique of her mystery man. The visual and the song seems like an unlikely combination, based on the rhythm and melodies, but in the end, Phyllisia brings it all together for a seductive display of pull and push on the dance floor.

Phyllisia is well-known for her feature on Reggae artist Jah Cure’s hit single, “Call Me,” as well as several successful solo independent releases.