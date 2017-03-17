Beyonce’s Protégés Chloe x Halle Release ‘The Two Of Us’ Mixtape

After being integrated slowly into our awareness with their single “Drop” and various live performances, sisterly duo Chloe x Halle drop their new mixtape titled The Two of Us.

Chloe x Halle began singing covers on Youtube, which eventually got to Beyonce who signed them to her label Parkwood Entertainment. Needless to say, Bey’s influence is heavy in their sound as heard on the project, which was released on Youtube as a lengthy 25-minute audio.

With ethereal harmonies and edgy, funky tracks, the 18 and 16-year old duo respectively tackle subjects of self-love and pride on the self-written project. “I’m not gonna dumb down my mind for you,” they sing on one.

Talented young ladies, for sure!

Stream The Two Of Us below:

Purchase their latest EP Sugar Symphony on iTunes HERE.