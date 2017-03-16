Tinashe Crosses Over With New Pop Single, ‘Flame’

After much waiting, Tinashe’s album Joyride is officially underway with the release of “Flame.”

While her Fall 2016 EP Nightride was R&B-based, “Flame” is a mid-tempo pop track attached to her forthcoming commercial sophomore album, Joyride. On the song, Tinashe sings of keeping the fire alive with a former flame.

“Tell me that you still got the flame for me,” she sings. “And tell me that you still want to stay, don’t leave / And we can let it burn.”

Tinashe’s sophomore studio album, Joyride, is the second of a two-part series, which included ‘Nightride.’ Tinashe told Rolling Stone, “I see them as two things that are equally the same. I think you can be a combination of things, and that’s what makes people human and complex. They are equally me. I don’t like to be limited to one particular thing so I want to represent that duality and that sense of boundlessness in my art.”

Still no official release date for Joyride yet, but meanwhile you can stream “Flame” below: