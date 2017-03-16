EntityMusicGroup’s newest signee, Chicago-based R&B singer J. Foster (Jeremy Foster) drops his new R. Kelly-inspired song “Kellz Play.”

A play off of R. Kelly’s debut album 12 Play, the song samples Kelly’s “You Remind Me Of Something” and uses some of Kelly’s signature lyrics and song titles.

“Lets have a fiesta, bring your friends witch ya / and we can have a backyard party, pull out the black panties / I’ll f*ck you so good, we can go half on a baby,” Foster sings on the second verse.

Stream below: