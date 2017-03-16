Sister Sledge Family Says Joni Sledge Died of Natural Causes From “Pre-Existing Condition”

The music world is still mourning after it was announced last week that Joni Sledge, one of the founding members of legendary musical group Sister Sledge, had died. Joni, 60, was discovered unresponsive at her home in Phoenix, AZ on Friday, March 10th, 2017.

At the time of Joni’s untimely passing, The Sledge Family released a short statement about their sadness, and now, amongst speculations, confirms her cause of death.

“The medical examiner and Joni’s personal physician determined on 10th March 2017, that her death was due to natural causes which arose from complications from a pre-existing condition,” family members Natasha Mudhar and Sam Harvey declare in a statement. “Please continue to respect the family’s request for peaceful privacy during this very difficult time. Thank you & God Bless You!”

The statement also highlights the brilliance of Joni, both as a person and an entrepreneur.

“Our Joni was a beautiful person, a phenomenal artist and producer, a brilliant business woman and a powerhouse…truly Flo’s daughter! What an incredible privilege and honor for us to have known, lived and worked with such an enormous personality! Her greatest love and joy was her son Thaddeus (whom we are all very proud of), and performing live with her family.” “In the spirit of sisterhood and in the Sister Sledge tradition, we will honor Joni Sledge, her zest for life, her strength of character, her creative talent, her powerhouse personality, and her loving memory by spreading joy through her songs and shining light and love through music. We are committed to continuing the Sister Sledge tradition of unity, family, empowerment, and sisterhood! We will continue with great honor in celebration of the beautiful life of our dear sister, Joni Sledge. Her love lives on in all of us.”

Formed in 1971, in the city of Philadelphia, PA, Sister Sledge consisted of sisters Debbie, Joni, Kim and Kathy Sledge. The sisters saw the release of their breakthrough album “We Are Family,” which peaked at number three on the Billboard Top 200 Chart and went multi-platinum, boosted by the global anthem, “We Are Family.”