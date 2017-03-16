R&B Quintet June’s Diary Covers Jodeci’s ‘Stay’

Kelly Rowland’s curated quintet June’s Diary are back with new release in the form of a cover of Jodeci’s 1991 hit “Stay.”

Directed by Derek Blanks, the simple visual for the cover features members Kristal, Ashly, Brienna, Gabby, and Shyann in front of a gray background as they emote their soulful rendition.

Full of swag and sass, they channel the energy the 90s era giving off street vibes like Jodeci with a glamorous, feminine touch like Xscape.

Watch below:

They did that!

June’s Diary is currently on tour with R. Kelly on his “The After Party Tour” and will stop by New Orleans to perform at the Essence Festival on July 2nd. The ladies are also currently working on their forthcoming debut album.

@junesdiary