Singer-Songwriter Natalie Imani Shines On Solo Offering ‘Let’s Get Back to Love’

Natalie Imani has performed and traveled the world with some of the music industry’s greatest talents such as Jazmine Sullivan, Lauryn Hill, Michael Bolton and John Legend, just to name a few. She’s now releasing her own solo music, this one here titled “Let’s Get Back To Love.”

The song gives way for her powerhouse vocals to shine, the message one of hope for a better world. “Let’s go back, let’s get back to love / Let’s take the future by the hand, take it back where every man can dream together,” she sings on the chorus.

Stream below:

Growing up New Jersey, Imani studied music at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School (The Fame School), went on to college to study Music Business at Monmouth University.

“Performing on stage is unlike anything else I’ve ever experienced in life,” she says. “It gives me energy, power and strength. It’s almost like an out of body experience. There are absolutely no worries once the mic is in my hand.”

Recently, Imani was part of the award winning movie LaLa Land as a background vocalist for Ryan Gosling and John Legend. Look out for more music from Imani this year and as she tours with John Legend.

@Natalieimani