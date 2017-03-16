New Orleans-based singer/songwriter Ken Blvd (Kenyon Jennings) releases his new single “Muse” from his debut EP, By All Means.

Just in time for Women’s History Month, this sensual slow-banger is dedicated to his love for women and how they influence his music in many ways; a song of appreciation to all the women who inspire.

Vibe out below:

The release of “Muse” comes right before his showcase at SXSW today (March 17) @ the Pink Party curated by Astro8000 for the support of breast cancer awareness.