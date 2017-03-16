Atlanta-based singer/songwriter/actor/ dancer JMeel drops the visual for his new single “Friend Zone”off his upcoming EP Now or Never.

The visual shows the singer getting the ever-so-awkward friend zone by his love interest while partying at his single release party.

Watch below:

JMeel is an multi-faceted performer who started his musical career at an early age. “Friend Zone” won the Beat It or Delete It competition on 107.2 The Beat in Valdosta, GA for consecutive weeks and was featured on 97.7 WRBJ The Beat in Jackson, MS.

Purchase “Friend Zone” on iTunes HERE.

@jmeelmusic