BriaMarie – Okay Ft. Musiq Soulchild

Musiq Soulchild reunites with Grammy-Winning producing duo Carvin & Ivan, the hitmakers who helped him secure seven Grammy Nominations, for “Okay,” a duet with indie songstress BriaMarie.

On “Okay,” Musiq and Bria, who is signed to Carvin’s imprint, Ethical Music Entertainment, show off their mystique chemistry as they sing about a love that’s no more. Musiq unleashes his smooth and passionate brand of R&B while Bria adds an edgy flare with bright-toned delivery.

Carvin describes “Okay” as the modern version of the hits they’ve created in the past. “This collaboration seemed necessary for the music industry and the state of black music, and important for the love of R&B,” he said.

Musiq’s collaborations with Carvin & Ivan includes classic records like “Love,” “Half-Crazy,” “B.U.D.D.Y.” and “Just Friends.” The record also marks the first time duo have worked with Musiq in almost 10 years.