Woman Claims R&B Crooner Miguel Sexually Assaulted Her

R&B crooner Miguel is facing some serious sexual assault allegations from a fan. A woman who took a photo with the singer claimed he snatched her breast out of her shirt shortly after the photo was taken. She wrote a lengthy dissertation on her Instagram about the alleged incident along with the photo in question.

She then uploaded a video that explained in more detail her version of events:she claimed she introduced herself to the singer as a student from the University of Mew Mexico majoring in health and human services, and that she’s passionate about sexual health. She then claims she told him she’s “brought herself to orgasm to his song ‘Adorn'” many times, and that after the photo was taken, he snatched her boob out of her shirt. Adding to the sexual tone of her story, throughout the entire clip, the camera is aimed mostly at her chest area.

Did this young lady take her claims to the authorities? Why come online and air out your dirty laundry unless you have self-promoted motives? Does she understand the weight of her claims? Also, for someone who was allegedly sexually assaulted, she doesn’t seem to be shy about showing her chest area online once she got the attention. She’s looking more like a groupie who didn’t get the attention she wanted from Miguel, instead of a fan who could have been assaulted. There are proper ways to do things, and she doesn’t seem to follow any protocols. We’re not calling her a liar, but her approach seems questionable.