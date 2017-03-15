Today (March 15), TIDAL exclusively premiered part three of the “I AM KEVIN ROSS” docu-series. In this week’s episode, the TIDAL Rising artist opens about what it was like to move to Atlanta as an artist and recording in Tree Sound Studios with Ne-Yo for his EP, Dialogue in the Grey.

For non-TIDAL members, watch a snippet below.

Kevin Ross has also partnered with TIDAL for an exclusive ticket giveaway of his upcoming tour with Ro James. Members can learn more and watch part one of the docu-series HERE.