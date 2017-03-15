Rihanna Cast In Music-Based Film ‘Annette’

The film section of Rihanna’s proverbial resume continues to expand.

Along with her roles in “Bates Motel,” Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Ocean’s Eight, Variety reports she’s also been cast in a supporting role in Annette, a music-based drama also starring actor Adam Driver. The film will feature music from the 1970s band, Sparks.

Variety reports that the producers are currently looking to cast for the starring female lead; the previous female lead, Rooney Mara, has left the production due to other non-professional obligations.

Rihanna is set to begin shooting Annette this spring.