Patti LaBelle Announces New Album ‘Bel Hommage’

Iconic singer Patti LaBelle will release the new album, Bel Hommage, on May 5, 2017. The project, her first in almost a decade, features a collection of jazz standard records.

‘Bel Hommage’ follows Patti’s 2008 Labelle reunion project, Back to Now. The physical CD is available for pre-order now and the digital album will be available for pre-order on March 24th.

With more than 50 years in show business, LaBelle has recorded and performed music across multiple genres including R&B, disco, pop, and gospel. However, Bel Hommage marks her first foray into jazz. She grew up listening to many of the songs that she recorded for the project and has always admired artists such as Dinah Washington, James Moody, Nina Simone, Nancy Wilson and Frank Sinatra, who’ve made these standards famous.

“I’ve been saying for years that I was going to record a jazz album, but I hadn’t taken that leap of faith to try something different,” says LaBelle. “Now I’m so happy that I did because I really love all of these songs and I pray that everyone else will too!”

In addition to ‘Bel Hommage,’ LaBelle is releasing her sixth book and fourth cookbook, Desserts LaBelle, on April 25th and has a line of successful food products, Patti’s Good Life, which is carried at Walmart stores. She also stars on the hit Cooking Channel show, Patti LaBelle’s Place.

‘Bel Hommage’ Track Listing:

1. The Jazz In You

2. Wild Is The Wind

3. Moanin’

4. Till I Get It Right

5. Moody’s Mood For Love (featuring KEM)

6. Softly As I Leave You

7. Peel Me A Grape

8. Don’t Explain

9. I Can Cook Too

10. Folks On The Hill

11. Go To Hell

12. Song For Old Lovers

13. Here’s To Life