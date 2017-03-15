Meet The Woman Who Claims To Be Janet Jackson and James DeBarge’s Secret Daughter

The conspiracy/rumor that Janet Jackson has a secret daughter with her first husband James DeBarge has been around for years. The marriage only lasted three months when she was 18-years-old and was eventually annulled.

DeBarge’s mother recently claimed that Jackson was pregnant in the early 80s and gave birth to a daughter, but she’s been in hiding from the public for over three decades, a.k.a all her life. Now, the alleged daughter, a 31-year-old woman named Tiffany Whyte, is allegedly coming out from hiding and talking exclusively to Radar Online.

“My name is Tiffany Whyte and I’m the daughter of Janet Jackson and James DeBarge,” she said. “She has been denying me for many years. I’ve waited 31 years. I’ve been kept a secret for a very long time and I want people to know the truth that I’m not a liar.”

She alleged that she has the DNA test results to prove it.

She adds: “Now that I got the DNA from my grandmother, that it is a possibility… No, it is for sure that they are my parents, she’s my grandmother, those [sic] are my family and it’s time for me to tell the truth.”

Is Tiffany simply seeking fame and a cut of the Jackson dynasty money? She denies that’s her motive.”I don’t want to get famous off of this,” she said. “Trust me. I don’t. I don’t. I just want my mother. I want my father. I want the woman who I could never get a chance to be held by as a child, to sing to me, to tell me that she loves me. I want to know the truth.”

From a biological standpoint, Whyte doesn’t look like anyone in either the Jackson or DeBarge families. Secondly, if she never met her alleged parents, how was she able to secure DNA proof?

A little story: My aunt moved to L.A. in the late 90s, and she said she was at a store and Katherine Jackson was there with a young girl. When someone asked who the girl was, Katherine nonchalantly said it was Janet’s daughter. So, I do believe Janet probably has a daughter, but Whyte looks a far cry from what Janet and James would produce.

Show the proof or take your medicine, lady!

Thoughts?