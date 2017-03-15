Keyshia Cole, Jhené Aiko, Bryson Tiller, and More Announced as Performers for the 2017 BET Experience

R&B singers Keyshia Cole, Jhené Aiko, Bryson Tiller, THEY., H.E.R., and Khalid will join rappers like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Migos, A$AP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q, Kid Cudi, Gucci Mane, Jidenna, Young Thug, and Desiigner as performers at the 5th annual BET Experience at L.A. LIVE. The star-studded line-up of talents will take the stage during four days, showcasing some of the best in music and entertainment before the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Interactive activations and ticketed shows including a celebrity basketball game will also take place at the BET Fan Fest on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

BET EXPERIENCE AT STAPLES CENTER SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY, June 22, 2017

Kid Cudi, Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, Desiigner, Playboi Carti

FRIDAY, June 23, 2017

Bryson Tiller, Jhené Aiko, Keyshia Cole, Jidenna, Khalid, THEY., H.E.R.

SATURDAY, June 24, 2017

A$AP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Young Thug

SUNDAY, June 25, 2017

“BET AWARDS” at Microsoft Theater

VIP Packages for the 5th year of the BET Experience are now on-sale. Full package amenities and pricing for the Diamond, Platinum and Gold VIP Packages can be found by visiting BETExperience.com or by calling (877) 234-8425.

General tickets for the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® will go on sale March 23rd, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (PST). Tickets will be available at http://www.axs.com/betexperience.