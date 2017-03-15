Soulful UK-based R&B artist EMIL drops off her single Hero by featuring grime superstar MC P Money.

Produced by Ras (The Forbes), the song is described by the songstress as “being in the real world chasing a fairytale.“ While P Money’s rapid rap verse builds a clear picture of this fantasy character, Emil comments, “I loved the way he expressed the song from a male perspective.”

Stream below:

EMIL got her first taste of the music industry by charting at 28 in the official UK Charts alongside Joe Weller‘s ‘Wanna Do’ in 2015. While in the same year, she was known to feature on close friend, grime superstar P Money’s mix-tape Money Over Everyone.

Raised in Hackney and indulging on a healthy diet of 90’s R&B pioneers such as Lauryn Hill and Sade, it was natural for EMIL to find and develop her musical passions and song writing approach to the UK Hip-Hop scene in her teens.