Tamar and Vince Visit ‘Wendy,’ Talks Side Baby Rumors, ‘The Real’ Drama, More

To promote the fifth new season of “Braxton Family Values,” Tamar Braxton and husband Vince Herbert visited “The Wendy Williams Show” today (March 14) to dish about recent gossip and events in their lives.

First and foremost, the couple isn’t getting divorced, despite the reports of domestic disputes in recent months. Also, Vince dished on his drastic weight loss (93 lbs down), and Tamar spoke on her exit from “The Real” (she harbors no bad blood towards any of her ex co-hosts). She also discussed her the accusations that Vince has an outside child, her sister Toni’s elusive “relationship” with rapper Birdman, and how her family is still reeling from her parents’ divorce 16 years ago, all documented on the new season of “Braxton Family Values” (which airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv).

Watch Tamar and Vince’s “Wendy” interview below: