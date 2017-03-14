Step Into Australia’s Beyonce and Jay Z-Themed Restaurant ‘The Carter Sydney’

Sydney, Australia has erected the world’s first restaurant themed around Beyonce and Jay Z.

The Carter Sydney opened in early 2017, and the restaurant’s menu and décor is dedicated to the hip-hip mega couple. According to People, the decor features murals of the couple and the menu items are inspired by other celebs as well. Drinks include the cognac “Obama Out,” the vodka “Kimye,” and the spiced rum “Snoop Lion.”

Manager Chady Khouzame told Australia’s The Music “Jay Z and Beyonce have always been at the centre of controversy which is what inspired our hidden messages in artwork surrounding the bar and the murals on the wall in the basement. The Carter was inspired by New York’s great architecture, food and controversial entertainment,” Khouzame said.

Other menu items include The Carter Basement Soul Food Menu which features the Barack Obama Fried Chicken, Waffles, Seedless Watermelon and Mango Chilli Sauce, and NAS Sticky Lamb Ribs.

Peep the photos of the space below via The Carter Sydney’s Instagram page. Everything looks delish!

We are now open for lunch and dinner – taking bookings now! #sydney #sydneyrestaurants #afterworkdrinks #thecartersyd #sydneycbd A post shared by The Carter (@thecartersydney) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:28pm PST