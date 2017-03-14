Connect with us

Ran Christian – Dead Or Alive + ‘Made In Harlem’ Mixtape

Published on

Singer/songwriter Ran Christian channels James Bond in his official visual for “Dead Or Alive.”

Directed by Rick Steel and Patrick Phillips, the black-and-white-visual sees Christian rocking a tux as a debonair gent while a masked dancer (co-star Aisulu “AIS” Zhakisheva) wields a bat and some badass sass.

Watch below:

This song was on produced by Rick Steel, and currently appears on Ran Christian’s Made In Harlem mixtape, which features  original production from Chopz165, Rick Steel, Jay Anthony Beats, Trap Team and The Dream Beats, along with some re-imaginings of classic tracks from Ginuwine, Meek Mill & Tory Lanez, and Future.

Stream below:

