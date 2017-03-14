Hollywood/TV/Reality TV
Michelle Williams Visits ‘The Real,’ Talks Destiny’s Child Biopic, Catching Ex Cheating on Social Media
On today’s (March 14) episode of the daytime talk show “The Real,” former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams visited the show as co-host to participate in some girl chat. The dished on if there would be a Destiny’s Child biopic, how she would want it to be created and who she would want to play her.
She says that for it to be a good production, they all would have to be involved, much like the New Edition biopic. “As long as it’s told correctly and everyone gets to tell their story, be a part of it, I think it’s important. If you’re gonna tell a part of my life, let me in on it,” she says.
She also dished on the time she caught her ex-cheating. “I actually found out that someone I was dating for several years flew a young lady out while he was on tour because she was dub enough to put it on her Twitter….I haven’t seen him since I took him to the bus station,” she said before taking a sip from her mug.
It sounds like the mystery man is in the music industry. Who could it have been?
Watch Michelle’s girl chat below: