Megan Rochell Returns With “Insight” EP

Megan Rochell had us rocking in the mid to late 2000s with songs like “Floating,” “Let Go,” “My Mistake,” and “Caught Up,” before drifting back to the underground. Over the years, she released a few one-off records, until recently dropping the brand new EP, Insight.

On the 4-song, the Brooklyn-bred, Atlanta-based singer, songwriter continues her sensual brand of R&B with songs like “Lovecure” and “Immortal,” while expanding her repertoire with the RnBass tune “Surrender,” and the disco-vibed “Energy.”

The project features production from The Coalition, J Reid and Ced L. Megan describes the project as her “defining moment”

Here is a direct link to ‘Insight’ if you dig: https://itun.es/us/_2mZhb