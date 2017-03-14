Connect with us

Leaf – FWM (Lie To Me)

R&B Music Videos

Leaf – FWM (Lie To Me)

Published on

NYC artist Leaf channels vintage Hollywood glam in the new video for “FWM (Lie to Me)” the latest tease from her upcoming Trinity album. She teams up once again with director Matt Cohen (who filmed Leaf’s “Nada” clip with Lil Yachty), but this time they trade jeep beats for furs and candlelight.

In the clip, Leaf channels vintage pin-up look with a modern twist. Watch below:

The twenty-year-old writes and produces her own music, directs and edits her own videos, and even designs her own MBM clothing line.

@ItsMeLeaf 

More About: Leaf

Continue Reading
You may also like...

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in R&B Music Videos

Trending

R&B Music Videos

Tyra B – I’m Yours

Music

Leela James – All Over Again

Photos

Teyana Taylor and Reebok Classic Launch Round Two of “Free Your Style”

Shop Singersroom

To Top