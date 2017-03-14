Michigan raised, Los Angeles-based, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter EVRYWHR champions motherhood and the love of his life in his new single/video “Mother To Be.”

The single serves as a love letter to the mother of his newly-born son, as well as details the journey that they have gone through together during her pregnancy. The visual is tender and loving as the singer shows he’s a doting father-to-be and to his real-life wife Shannon as they cherish this time together as soon-to-be parents.

“Your body’s changing everyday / So when you don’t feel sexy baby / Let me be the first to tell you / You’re beautiful,” he sings.

Watch the beautiful video below:

“Mother To Be” is from EVRYWHR’s forthcoming EP titled Shannon.

