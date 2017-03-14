Did Beyonce Hint At The Gender of Her Unborn Twins?

Beyonce’s Lemonade album was full of symbolism, and apparently, some people think that her pregnancy is, too.

Members of the Beyhive speculate that the “Formation” singer is hinting at the gender of her unborn twins with a recent picture she posted on her website.

Dressed in a black dress and thigh-high boots, the photo (above) was taken when she attended the 70th birthday party of her stepfather, Richard Lawson. But it was her earrings that had the Beyhive buzzing; they noticed the earrings are the same earrings she wore in her “If I Were A Boy” video.

Talk about observant!

If you haven’t figured it out yet, the gag is that Bey is supposedly hinting that she’s having twin boys. A stretch? Maybe! But a celeb as big as Beyonce to be seen wearing the same thing twice IS rare, even if it is years a part.

What do you think, Roomies? A subliminal hint, or is the Beyhive rushing to conclusions?