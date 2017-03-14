Austin-based singer Candace Bellamy releases a new video “Undone,” the title track from her upcoming EP of the same name which is set to release on May 5th.

Bellamy utilized the lessons she learned from her songwriting mentors for her upcoming EP writing songs about life she had seen and experienced through others. “Undone” is the story behind the story and how so many times we don’t see or have any idea what people are dealing with but that even in the midst of struggle, there is hope.

In the clip, two women experience different heartbreaks: one loses her husband and daughter, the other finds her beau cheating, but both women find the strength to move on.

A physician by day and soul singer by night, Bellamy took up singing as a hobby 12 years ago, paying dues in cover bands and musical theater. Bellamy’s path then led her to Austin, Texas where she worked with many incredible songwriters including Ruth Carter (composer for Stevie Ray Vaughn, Robert Palmer, and John Mayall), bass playing legend Jimi Calhoun (player with Dr. John, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon) and Jake Langley (Roberta Flack, Willie Nelson, k.d. lang).

