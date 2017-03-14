Connect with us

Photo Credit: Nikko Lamere

Atlanta Trio B.O.Y. (Be Only You) Are ‘Winning’

You can call them B.O.Y., but don’t call them a girl group. This R&B/Hip Hop/Soul trio “Be Only You’ is redefining the term with their new single “Winning” (Akademy Records), a modern day love song that celebrates the honeymoon period of a romantic relationship.

“Winning is about a woman recognizing her partners worth. Sometimes it’s up to us to be encouraging, we see you fellas! “Winning” is how your partner should make you feel, like you won the lottery!” says the trio about the song, which showcases the trio’s talent for writing, composing and vocals.

The clip sees members Gianni Chapman, Miesha Green and Summer Killen playing paintball against rap group 6FN.

B.O.Y. hails from various parts of the country—Massachusetts, North Carolina and Virginia, each member relocating to Atlanta shortly after forming. The group has been training, rehearsing and recording with plans to put out a project this summer.

Purchase “Winning” on iTunes HERE.

