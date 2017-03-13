The LAPD Wants To Talk To Chris Brown About His Reckless Behavior

Complaints from some of Chris Brown’s neighbors to LAPD has the police department on alert, so much so, that they want to have a chat with the singer.

According to TMZ, the singer’s neighbors have been complaining about “reckless behavior” in the form of loud music and partying, reckless driving, drug use, and fighting.

TMZ reports the Los Angeles Police Department wants to have a chat with Brown and go over the complaints before something serious happens and come to an agreement.

A police source tells TMZ, “Chris is a chronic problem who takes up a tremendous amount of our resources.” The LAPD say this is an open invitation for Chris to talk; the singer isn’t obligated to do so.

This news comes after reports that Browns’ ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran is seeking a three-year restraining order from a judge to keep Chris away from her because she says she fears for her life.