Teyana Taylor and Reebok Classic Launch Round Two of “Free Your Style”

Back in January (2017), Reebok Classic officially announced Teyana Taylor as the face of their iconic Freestyle sneaker.

Now, two months later, Taylor and Reebok are unveiling the second installation of the “Free Your Style” campaign for the Freestyle “Color Bomb,” available in Mineral Mist and Pink Craze.

In the campaign shots, Taylor rocks late 80s /early 90s gear while rocking a pair of pink Reebok classics.

“Reebok has always been a brand that’s been very special to my heart ever since I was young,” Taylor stated earlier this year.

The Freestyle was originally designed as the first athletic sneaker for women in 1982, and the high top style has continued to be a part of women’s wardrobes in various iterations and colorways throughout the years.

“I was 4 and I just knew I loved them, I wouldn’t take them off,” she says. “Freestyles were all I wanted to wear growing up so it feels like everything’s come full circle with this partnership.”

The Reebok Classic Freestyle “Color Bomb” Pack retails for $75 and is available at Reebok.com and additional retailers.