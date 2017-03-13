After songwriting for Kesha and sharing a stage with Tinashe for a sold out show, Taya Marquis has dropped her new single, “Please Don’t Shoot.”

On the ballad, the Canadian songstress pleads for no retribution after she drops the news that she wants to break up after being the wrong-doer in the relationship.

“I’m about to hand you the gun, please don’t shoot, please don’t shoot / Even though I loaded it up, please don’t do it, please don’t do it,” she sings on the rhythmic hook.

Stream below:

