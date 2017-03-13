STAR Cast Reveals New Single “Ain’t About What You Got”

The ladies of STAR reveal their latest single, “Ain’t About What You Got,” a nostalgic uptempo gem that aims to motivate listeners (iTunes). Co-written by pop powerhouse Max Martin (Katy Perry, Britney Spears), the feel-good record follows standout record “I Bring Me” and “I Don’t Know Why.”

All of the songs from Season 1 of STAR will be available at digital retailers beginning March 15th. Other musical highlights from Season 1 include “American Funeral” by Alex Da Kid & JOSEPH ANGEL. The politically charged statement figures prominently in next week’s series finale, which will also include a special remix of the song featuring the STAR Cast. Listen to “American Funeral” HERE.

The Cast of Lee Daniels’ critically acclaimed FOX series, STAR, will perform the hit single “I Bring Me” on The Wendy Williams Show March 15th 2017. This will be their very first live television performance.

STAR is an emotionally powerful drama that follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cut-throat music business. Created by Lee Daniels (Empire) and Tom Donaghy (The Whole Truth), STAR features original music and stunning performances from an all-star cast. The series features Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott and Quincy Brown.

FOX has renewed the drama series for a second season. The season finale will air this Wednesday, March 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.