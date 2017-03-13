Hot on the heels of her latest offering “Righteous,” British R&B songstress Robyn Paige is back with a brand new single titled “White Space” featuring fellow British singer-songwriter Johnson Orchid.

Taken from her forthcoming debut EP Genesis, and produced by frequent collaborator Sampl, “White Space” is an infectious soulful R&B offering with minimalist dance music sensibilities.

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘White Space’ and what the record means to her, Robyn Paige says, “this is one of my favorite tracks from my forthcoming ‘Genesis’ EP, the record is about being trapped in your mind and your thoughts whilst you are on a journey to where you want to be, it explains the feelings of the unknown, chasing a feeling and getting lost on your way.”

On working with Johnson Orchid on ‘White Space’, Robyn Paige adds that, “collaborating with Johnson was a pleasure, we work well together and he is a very talented artist, I think you really feel a good energy when you listen to this track, the beat and the vocals all kind roll into one to make a full experience so you can really get lost in the track.”

Stream below:

@RobynPaigeUK

@JohnsonOrchid