New Couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Spotted On Bahamian Vacay

Jennifer Lopez wastes no time when it comes to finding love.

News broke last week that she and retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez were the new “it” couple, and now they’re already on a “bae-cation.” According to People magazine, the new couple (already being called “J-Rod”) vacationed together in the Bahamas over the weekend.

A source told the magazine they stayed at the Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, a private resort on the Great Guana Cay. They say both were in Miami before meeting in the Bahamas for a weekend getaway, with Rodriguez speaking at a Wharton School of Business event in Miami before he left for his vacation with Lopez.

Just a month or two ago, all the talk surrounding Jennifer’s love life was centered around rapper Drake; either Jennifer moves fast, or her stint with Drake was fake.