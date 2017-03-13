Connect with us

La’Porsha Renae – Somebody Does

Today (March 13), singer/songwriter La’Porsha Renae releases her newest single “Somebody Does,” an upbeat catchy single about a falling-out love story.

On the song, she waves off an ex because if he can’t love her right, she reminds him that “somebody does.” Upon first listen, you’ll instantly recognize Ne-Yo’s influence, as the sassy, guitar-laden song was written and produced by the Grammy Award-winning artist.

“Somebody Does” is the second single from her upcoming debut album, Already All Ready which will be released on March 31th. “Somebody Does ” follows Renae’s previous singles “Good Woman” and “Battles.”

