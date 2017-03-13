When Miguel started promotions for his third studio album Wildheart, he did so with an Instagram post of him and DJ Premier in the studio together working on a track together. That track, recorded during the making of Wildheart, mysteriously appeared in a different form, under the title “Damned,” when the album was officially released.

Miguel and Premier always wanted to find a special way to release this track for the fans, now entitled “2 LOVIN U.” Today (March 12), they up the ante by releasing a video for the song.

While Miguel states that’s he’s “damned 2 LOVIN U,” the overwhelming message is that when it comes to love, Miguel would damn sure “set fire to these skies and do it all again.” The visual for “2 Lovin U” is a testament to just that, as it’s a celebration of love in all its respective forms, flavors, orientations and colors. Making a special appearance in the “2 LOVIN U” video is DJ Premier’s latest signee, Torii Wolf, who will be releasing her DJ Premier produced solo debut, Flow Riiot, this spring.

“2 LOVIN U” is the first release from Premier’s new imprint TTT (To The Top) and is now available worldwide.

Watch below: