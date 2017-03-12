Tyra B – I’m Yours

Tyra B, best known for her 2007 hit single, “Givin’ Me a Rush, returns with a music video for her heartfelt record, “I’m Yours.” The Lisa Cunningham & Kinship Works-directed visual spotlights the inclusion and diversity in relationships and features appearances from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Mimi Faust, her daughter Eva Jordan and social media influencer, Shod Santiago.

“We’re constantly bombarded with divisive political and social issues. I wanted to write and create a visual that showcases unity of all races, ages, religions, sexual orientation and class through the power of love,” Tyra says about her inspiration for the song and video. “Love is the glue that holds this world together.

“I’m Yours,” produced by Sharod “Mister Virtuoso,” is the first release from Tyra forthcoming EP, which will be released independently this summer (2017). It is available on iTunes, Google and Amazon.