Vanessa White Drops Stripped Down Version of ‘Good Good’; Plus Exclusive Shoot With Paper Mag

Vanessa White adds more flash to her recently released single, ‘Good Good,’ after unleashing a stripped down studio performance of the sultry record. In the clip, the London singer and songwriter highlights her dynamic and ethereal approach to R&B with a silky rendition backed by piano chords.

“It’s a song about being honest with your sexuality and going for what you want without holding back and not having to listen to other people’s opinions,” White previously stated. “I’ve always been that way and most probably always will be. I’m not afraid to be sexual. I think that’s the Scorpio in me. With relationships, people always have something to say but I always prefer to find out for myself rather than listening to others, and the song touches on that.”

‘Good Good,’ produced by London’s Mkulu and written by White, is the lead offering from her forthcoming second EP, Chapter Two, due out this spring. Check out the in-studio performance below:

In related news, White recently showed off her sexuality in an exclusive shoot for Paper Magazine. Shot by British photographer and director Charlotte Rutherford and inspired by a modern reimagining of a Marie Antoinette, the five high-fashion looks gives fans another look into the talented and rising songstress.

“I came from a girl band which was very much pop. I wanted to say what I couldn’t say before. I was like fuck this, I am such a sexual person anyway,” White told Paper about unleashing her uniqueness.

She adds about going solo, “The kind of thing that I’m doing is so different [to being in the band] I can’t really take anything from that. I’m grateful for it, you do learn a lot of things but I’m happy to start again.”

On some of her current influences and who she would like to collaborate with in the future: “I’m obsessed with Ty Dolla $ign and Anderson Paak. I would love to work with them. I’m putting it out there to the universe, Syd, from The Internet and Kehlani. That’s who I’m listening to. That’s literally it.”

