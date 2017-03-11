Snoop Dogg’s Artist October London Releases Short Film ‘Color Blind: Love’

October London supports his debut EP, Color Blind: Love, with a short film of the same name. The film follows October’s journey leaving prison, finding work through his girlfriend, played by the alluring Jasmine Hope Waite, and the pursuit of his passion as a singer. Directed by Dylan Brown, the film enlists The Doggfather, Snoop Dogg, as a slick talking music executive along with comedy legend, Mike Epps, who plays a club owner that hires October as a dishwasher eventually leading to the opportunity of a lifetime.

Signed to Snoop Dogg and Jazze Pha’s Cadillac Music label, October London created quite the buzz with the release of his EP, ‘Colorblind: Love.’ The South Bend, Indiana native’s stock began rising after opening for Flo-Rida in Miami, which led him to sign with Snoop.

“‘Color Blind: Love’ is an old school themed album that I wrote and co-produced in Snoop Dogg’s studio in LA. It’s an album that I love because it was how I felt at the time,” October told Singersroom.

The ‘Color Blind: Love’ film showcases October’s exceptional acting chops while complimenting the EP.

“The Short Film “Colorblind” is just a film that gives you accurate visuals to the album in front of it,” he says. “We wanted to reach out to the audience in every single way that we could. Not just in Mp3’s but in front of the faces that have a love for the kind of music that is being brought to the table.”

October’s new EP, Color Blind: Love, is the first installment of a three-part collection.