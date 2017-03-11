Jahkoy – California Heaven

“They poppin’ in LA,” claims Jahkoy as he tributes the Golden State in his latest release, “California Heaven.”

In the accompanying music video, the Toronto singer rides through L.A. and give props to the beautiful ladies, the warm landscapes, places to shop, the tastemakers, and the partying lifestyle of the movers and shakers.

“Heaven must be somewhere in California / No place I’ve seen compares to California,” Jahkoy smoothly sings.

“California Heaven,” produced by Grammy winner Rico Love, was released last September (2016) with features from ScHoolboy Q. Long Beach MC Vince Staples appeared on the remix. The record appears on his debut EP, ‘Foreign Water,’ released in October (2016) via Def Jams Recordings.

Jahkoy, along with fellow R&B newcomer Ella Mai, is currently supporting Kehlani on her “SweetSexySavage Tour.”