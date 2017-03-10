Today (March 10), Bronx R&B crooner Tony Sunshine premieres the video for his new single, “Talk About It.”

The Joe Genao-directed visual sees Tony living the fast life of an R&B singer, a.k.a studio time and temptation by beautiful women (model Emily Chanelle) and strippers in the club. However, he’s in a relationship, and his girlfriend (played by Jazmine Santiago) doesn’t feel comfortable with is lifestyle.

Can they “talk about it” and patch things up?

Watch below:

“Talk About It” follows Tony’s 2015 mixtape No Filter.